In news that is unlikely to surprise anyone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has already broken franchise sales records. Interestingly, the milestone in question concerns the title’s digital sales. Black Ops Cold War managed to set the record for the highest first day digital sales in series history.

As of writing, Activision has yet to offer specifics in terms of exact sales figures. However, the publisher obviously considers it an achievement well-worth publicly acknowledging. Activision Blizzard’s Managing Director for EMEA, Anne Malmhake, released the following statement on the matter,

Friday’s release of Black Ops Cold War set a new record as the highest first day digital sales worldwide in franchise history. Thank you to Call of Duty players everywhere. Launch is just the start. This new title is releasing into the largest and most engaged Call of Duty community ever. We look forward to delivering an incredible amount of free post launch content, events and support for the entire community as Black Ops Cold War evolves just as we did last year following the release of Modern Warfare.

Again, such a sales milestone for the series hardly comes as a surprise. For the most part, digital sales have increased industry-wide all year, due in large part to the pandemic. It’ll be interesting to see how digital sales for this specific entry in the franchise fares as time goes on.

Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

[Source: Activision via MP1st]