Override 2: Super Mech League hits PlayStation consoles late next month, but players can jump into the mech-brawling title beforehand. Today, an open beta goes live on the PS4 and PS5, where it will remain until Sunday, November 22nd. And cross-gen play will be enabled from the start.

Check out the open beta trailer for Override 2: Super Mech League in the video linked below:

On the PlayStation Blog, Modus Games‘ Social Media Manager, Lucas Croft, outlined what to expect from this weekend’s beta. Players will have access to eight of Override 2: Super Mech League’s roster of 20 mechs. The eight mechs include all of the following: Aura, Mya, Pescado, Setesh, Sprinkles, Vidar, Vintage, and Watchbot. They all feature their own unique skillsets, complete with Ultimate Attacks and “gear-busting abilities.”

Four of the title’s eight arenas are a part of the open beta on PS4 and PS5, too. As such, players will get to wreak havoc across Override 2’s Atlantis, Desert, Lava, and Stadium arenas. Atlantis, Desert, and Lava boast distinctive environmental quirks. For example, players may want to keep an eye out for explosive lava geysers. Stadium, on the other hand, lacks similar hazards. According to Croft, it’s a “more competitive-oriented arena,” which should allow players to show off their mechanical skills with much more flair.

With regards to game modes, Override 2 features local and online options for up to four players. Versus mode opens the door for 1v1 battles, 2v2 matches, as well as “4-player free-for-all brawls.” Modus Games has also confirmed online Matchmaking options for the aforementioned Versus match types. Matchmaking will additionally be available in Control, a brand-new King-of-the-Hill style of match. Players can expect these modes and others at launch next month.

Modus Games’ Override 2: Super Mech League arrives later this year on December 22nd.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]