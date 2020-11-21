Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S have only just released but they’ve already joined Time’s list of “The Best Inventions of 2020.”

According to the publication, the PS5’s “small advancements” combine to create a “revolutionary” gaming experience for its users. The DualSense controller and Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales also got a nod from Time. A brief paragraph explaining PS5’s inclusion in the list reads:

Sony’s new gaming console is all about small advancements that combine to create a revolutionary experience. At more than a foot tall and weighing in at just under 10 lb., the PlayStation 5 is among the largest video-game consoles ever made—Sony needed the room to support visually spectacular titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Games load almost instantaneously, thanks to a solid-state hard drive. The graphics processor is almost 10 times faster than that of the PS 4, which allows for beautiful visuals, and a new controller is full of haptic feedback sensors that add a new dimension to play. When a character walks on sand, players feel the grit in the controller; when Spider-Man grips a subway car, players feel the train’s rumble. Add it up, and it just may be the most powerful video-game console we’ve ever seen.

Interestingly, it was the cheaper Xbox Series S that made into the list rather than the more powerful, premium Series X. Time’s Matthew Gault believes that Series S has the capability to become “the Netflix of video games” with Xbox Game Pass as a “secret weapon.”

[Source: Time]