Throughout this past weekend, images of Cyberpunk 2077 retail boxes inside of warehouses were floating around online. Of course, not everyone can be trusted to not jump the gun ahead of time. It is no surprise, then, that someone managed to take a copy home, where they soon thereafter began streaming the first 20 minutes from a PS4 Pro. With such content now making the rounds, fans would be wise to watch out for spoilers.

The 20 minutes of gameplay does not go into too much detail, fortunately. According to PC Gamer, much of the character creation process is skipped. Bits of the prologue and early parts of the Nomad lifepath are shown, but nothing of any real consequence is on display. Still, those who want to avoid spoilers at all costs should remain vigilant. Who knows if someone else will get ahold of Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of launch and take things a step further?

Fans can still make the best of the hype, though. Last week, CD Projekt RED unleashed new gameplay footage of the title running on Xbox One and Xbox Series X in a comparison video. This offered a first look at next-gen gameplay and it didn’t disappoint. Fortunately, players will be able to judge the game’s performance for themselves in less than three weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases digitally and at retail for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on December 10th. A native next-gen version will not roll out until sometime next year. However, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can still enjoy CD Projekt RED’s latest RPG via backward compatibility.

[Source: ResetEra, PC Gamer]