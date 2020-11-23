Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Review – Diablo for the PS5 (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane first released for the PS4 in May of 2019 and our reviewer Keri gave it a middling score. She felt it was a great introduction to the world of Warhammer, was fun to play, and had a lot of potential, but lacked any real replayability due to a lack of content. She also felt the voice acting was not only poorly done, but was so bad she couldn’t listen to it anymore and had to turn the voices off. Now, with the launch of the PlayStation 5, Publisher NACON (formerly Big Ben) had all of the graphics for the game remastered, bundled all of the since-released DLC, and put it up on the store as the Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition.

Warhammer Chaosbane Slayer Edition Review – Load Times are Nonexistent

Warhammer: Chaosbane is a top-down isometric hack and slash dungeon crawler reminiscent of the old school Diablo series. The Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition utilizes the awesome power of the PS5’s SSD to get you into those dungeons faster by almost eliminating loading screens entirely. Playing in 4K on the PS5 was flawless, with zero stuttering, zero dropped frames, and the game didn’t slow down regardless of how many bad guys were attacking you at once—and at times it can be a hundred or more. The graphics for the game also took a step forward with smooth textures and detailed characters, but honestly an isometric game such as this isn’t exactly setting the bar in that area. The game looks a little better on the PS5, but not by leaps and bounds. The improved load times really are the major improvement.

One of the major complaints Keri had in her review of Warhammer: Chaosbane was its lack of content. While you could spend a huge amount of time in the game, the maps were repetitive and overused. With the Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition, you not only get the base game, but all of the DLC that released for it. The two new chapters add new dungeons and fresh storylines to play through, as well as new enemies to destroy and more weapons and armor to find. You also get a new skill tree to go along with the base game’s tree, adding to the overall depth of your characters. And speaking of characters, the DLC content adds the Witch Hunter character. While the voice acting hasn’t improved much for the game, if at all, the stories are at least entertaining and fun to play through.

Warhammer Chaosbane Slayer Edition Review - Diablo for the PS5 (PS5) WATCH GALLERY

Developer Eko Software has done a decent job with the 4K graphics and textures for Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition and an even better job of utilizing the powerful PS5’s SSD to almost entirely eliminate load times. Traveling between the home castle and the many dungeons that are now included in the game is incredibly fast, and you’ll be hacking and slashing through the bad guys of Warhammer in no time.

Warhammer Chaosbane Slayer Edition review code provided by publisher. For more information on scoring please see our Review Policy.