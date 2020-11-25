Rainbow Six Siege‘s previously announced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will release on December 1st. On the PS5, the game will target 120 frames-per-second with 4K dynamic resolution scaling in performance mode, and 60 fps with 4K in resolution mode.

Rainbow Six Siege will also include Activity Card support on the PS5 for Ranked, Unranked, Newcomer, Quick Match, and Events. According to Ubisoft, the console’s SSD will allow players to jump in faster than ever before, with quick map loading. PS5 specific enhancements include support for DualSense’s feature set, which will improve immersion.

“Thanks to the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers, squeezing the R2 trigger emulates the resistance of an actual trigger, offering a unique feel for each weapon category and shooting gadget,” Ubisoft wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “For example, adaptive trigger resistance is light and quick for pistols, and heavier for bigger, powerful weapons like light machine guns. Players will also be able to feel the difference between single fire and full-automatic for full immersion.” In addition to this, haptic feedback will allow players to feel weapons, explosions, and gadgets in their hands.

If you own Rainbow Six Siege on the PS4, you’ll be able to upgrade at no additional cost. However, do note that you’ll need PS5’s disc edition if you own a physical copy. All your progression and in-game items will carry over, and cross-play is enabled so you’ll still be able to play with your friends on last-gen consoles.

Ubisoft has said that it has more Rainbow Six Siege updates planned for the PS5 after launch.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]