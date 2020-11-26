The Last of Us Part II swept 2020’s Golden Joysticks with five awards, including the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year.

The Naughty Dog title, which was the subject of intense debates this year, won Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Audio, PlayStation Game of the Year, and Ultimate Game of the Year categories.

Watch Director Neil Druckmann’s acceptance speech below.

Full list of award winners is as follows:

Best Storytelling – The Last of Us 2

– The Last of Us 2 Best Multiplayer Game – Fall Guys

– Fall Guys Best Visual Design – The Last of Us 2

– The Last of Us 2 Best Game Expansion – No Man’s Sky: Origins

– No Man’s Sky: Origins Mobile Game of the Year – Lego Builder’s Journey

– Lego Builder’s Journey Best Audio – The Last of Us 2

– The Last of Us 2 Best Indie Game – Hades

– Hades Still Playing – Minecraft

– Minecraft Studio of the Year – Naughty Dog

– Naughty Dog Esports Game of the Year – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Best New Streamer / Broadcaster – iamBrandon

– iamBrandon Best Family Game – Fall Guys

– Fall Guys Best Gaming Community – Minecraft

– Minecraft Best Performer – Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)

– Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan) Breakthrough Award – Innersloth (Among Us)

– Innersloth (Among Us) Outstanding Contribution – The Gaming Industry

– The Gaming Industry PC Game of the Year – Death Stranding

– Death Stranding Best Gaming Hardware – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 PlayStation Game of the Year – The Last of Us 2

– The Last of Us 2 Xbox Game of the Year – Ori and the Will of the Wisps

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps Nintendo Game of the Year – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons Most Wanted Game – God of War: Ragnarok

– God of War: Ragnarok Critic’s Choice – Hades

– Hades Ultimate Game of the Year – The Last of Us 2

Over on Twitter, Naughty Dog said that it was “incredibly honored” to receive the awards, and congratulated the game’s developers and fans.

[Source: GamesRadar]