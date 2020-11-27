PlayStation 5 has plenty of neat bells and whistles, some of which add to the Trophy hunting experience. For example, instead of just capturing a screenshot, the system also records a 14-second video when players earn Trophies. It’s a cool idea, another way for users to celebrate noteworthy victories. And now we know that very same video does not exclusively capture the on-screen action. The PS5 additionally records whatever a player may be saying at the time a Trophy pops.

Redditor u/helloiamjack shared this tidbit earlier this week in a quick video. The video in question is of the Reddit user earning a Demon’s Souls Trophy for killing the Tower Knight boss. The player’s howl of excitement hilariously overlaps the chime of the Trophy’s unlocking. Check it out in the clip linked below:

Thankfully, this particular instant is a funny one, but there are probably a few embarrassing voice captures unwittingly floating around on PS5s, too. Players can disable the DualSense’s baked-in microphone in PS5’s ‘Settings’ or by pushing the ‘Mute’ button on the controller itself. (The small orange light on DualSense indicates the mic is actually off.)

Disabling Trophy video captures serves as another way of avoiding any potential problems in the future. Of course, it saves storage space as well. Turning off the captures is as simple as going into PS5’s ‘Settings’ menu, clicking on ‘Captures and Broadcasts,’ then switching off ‘Save Trophy Videos’ in the designated Trophies tab.

Despite issues regarding scalpers and general supply constraints, PS5 is already a boon for Sony. The company recently announced that PS5’s release counts as its “biggest console launch ever.” Since PS4 was touted as having the most successful console launch in history, it stands to reason PS5 now takes that crown. Upon celebrating the new hardware’s success, Sony promised more stock would land at retailers before this year’s end.

[Source: Reddit via VG247]