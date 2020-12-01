Multiple sources have reported that the PlayStation 5 was UK’s biggest ever console launch, and the hardware set a sales record in Europe overall.

Confirming what we’ve heard before, Video Games Chronicle’s publishing sources have said that PS5’s numbers far exceeded PS4’s 250,000 units in the first 48 hours. However, no specific figures were provided. On the other hand, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S sold 155,000 units on launch day in the UK. VGC’s sources also disclosed that PS5’s more expensive disc version was buyers’ console of choice in the country.

Separately, VG Chartz claims that by its estimates, PS5 set a sales record in all of Europe. Sony’s new console reportedly sold around 723,341 units in the region during launch week, which surpasses PS4’s 706,948 units. Xbox Series X/S have apparently sold 82,073 units in Europe thus far.

Estimates for the Americas are a little different, where the Xbox Series X/S seem to have inched past the PS5 with approximately 150,908 units sold at launch compared to Sony’s 142,081 units. As far as global estimates are concerned, the PS5 far surpasses the Xbox Series X/S as expected.

Take these estimates with a grain of salt because Sony has yet to release official figures and VG Chartz’s reliability has been questioned in the past. It’s also worth noting that limited inventory has understandably had an impact on sales this year. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remain in shortage, which is expected to last until early 2021.

