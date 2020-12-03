Thou must not stream, warned CD Projekt RED as retailers broke street date and released copies of Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of launch.

At least one of the retailers is Best Buy, according to Twitter user verysuperjamous, who unboxed the game’s standard and collector’s editions in a thread. Unhappy with the situation, CDPR made it clear that any videos posted prior to the official release date will be taken down. The warning reads:

We’re getting closer and closer to launch, and chances are, some of you will get your hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 before release day. However difficult this might be for us to achieve, our ambition is for gamers all across the world to have the same, spoiler-free experience at the time the game releases. This is why we kindly ask you not to stream, let’s play, or release any similar content before December 9th, 12 pm CET / 3 am PST. We will send MAX-TAC (you know, the guys who taken down videos) after everyone who does. After that date, however, we would love if you stream everything like there’s no tomorrow. It’s 2020, who knows, maybe there isn’t.

In other words, streamers will be issued with copyright strikes, which will result in repercussions for their channels.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes packed with goodies even for those who purchase the standard edition. According to a screenshot posted by the aforementioned Twitter user, the game occupies 63.91 GB on the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Stay tuned for our review closer to the release date. In the meantime, check out a new trailer below.