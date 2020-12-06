Greg Ellis, the voice of Dragon Age’s Anders and Cullen, went on a tirade against series writer Mark Darrah following the announcement of his resignation.

In a bizarre exchange, the actor said that he has “never worked with a more disloyal, duplicitous, corporate fake” and claimed that Darrah’s “forced resignation” (debunked by other BioWare devs) “is a victory for BioWare, its employees, and particularly the fans.” However, fans rallied around Darrah and criticized Ellis’ bizarre attack, which went on for a while over the weekend.

“Is there some world where you imagine that your behavior with regards to me and the community in general would actually cause you to ever be hired on a Dragon Age game?” replied Darrah. “I’m not sure if this is performative in some way in order to get the attention of a different group, but it certainly isn’t going to endear you to a company that cares about its public appearance.” Undeterred, Ellis continued to claim that Darrah was forced to resign.

Our understanding is that Ellis’ public regurgitation of far-right talking points caused concern among Dragon Age fans earlier this year. In response to one such fan back in September, Darrah said that BioWare will only work with people that align with its values. Since then, Ellis has accused the writer of supporting “cancel culture” and giving in to the “mob.” However, a quick look at his replies suggest that his ongoing tirade has earned him criticism instead of support.

Ellis claims that he doesn’t care if he isn’t hired to work on another Dragon Age. However, his conduct will probably end his career in the games industry, if it hasn’t already.

[Source: Twitter]