Harmonix’s innovative music mixing rhythm game continues to get its weekly DLC with three more new songs added this week. The FUSER DLC tracks for December 10th, 2020 feature three new songs from Rascal Flatts, Weezer, and Lizzo.
FUSER DLC Songs – December 10, 2020
Here are the three new tracks available this week:
- “Juice” by Lizzo
- “Life Is A Highway” by Rascal Flatts
- “Buddy Holly” by Weezer
In addition, the Combo Pack: Corgi Power and Combo Pack: Donut Squad are both available for purchase. The songs (and the Combo Packs) each run $1.99 or come included as part of the $49.99 Backstage Pass 2020 pack, which grants you every song and cosmetic pack releasing this year.
Get a quick look at how these songs can slot into your mixes in the video below.
New FUSER DLC tracks release every Thursday, with Harmonix announcing the tracks a couple days before, usually on Tuesday. They’ve also come alongside cosmetic packs that can be used to further customize your set.
Here are the past weeks’ FUSER DLC Songs:
November 18, 2020
- Deee-Lite – “Groove Is In the Heart”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Zedd & Griff – “Inside Out”
November 25, 2020
- Maroon 5 – “Maps”
- Schoolboy Q – “Man of the Year”
- Tag Team – “Whoomp! (There It Is)”
December 3, 2020
- “Mask Off” by Future
- “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic
- “Cradles” by Sub Urban
The launch VIP Pack also contains 25 DLC songs that aren’t included in the base game’s 100+ tracks.
VIP Pack Track List
- 21 Savage – a lot
- Afrojack ft. Eva Simons – Take Over Control
- Alanis Morissette – Ironic
- Amerie – 1 Thing
- Ava Max – Kings & Queens
- Bananarama – Venus
- The Cranberries – Linger
- DJ Snake, J. Balvin & Tyga – Loco Contigo
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
- Erasure – A Little Respect
- Evanescence – Bring Me To Life
- Fetty Wap – Trap Queen
- French Montana ft. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
- Glen Campbell – Gentle On My Mind
- Ini Kamoze – Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix)
- Justin Timberlake – Rock Your Body
- Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina – What Ifs
- Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)
- Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
- Nicki Minaj – Starships
- Sean Paul – Get Busy
- Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em – Crank That (Soulja Boy)
- Tone-Loc – Funky Cold Medina
- Topic with A7S – Breaking Me
- Usher ft. Pitbull – DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love
Our review called FUSER the culmination of Harmonix’s decades of experience. It’s a brilliant rhythm game that doesn’t require plastic instruments to make you feel like a music-mixing superstar. Are you picking up any of this week’s new songs?
[Source: Harmonix]