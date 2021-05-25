Fuser’s biggest update since launch just dropped, and players can now step into the spotlight and remix tracks live for potentially thousands on the new Diamond Stage. The update makes a ton of changes to smooth out the social aspects of Fuser and make it more like a virtual music festival than ever before. Watch a quick trailer for the free update below:

Appropriately titled the “Headliner Spotlight” update, the central new feature is the Diamond Stage. Players spend Diamonds, which are earned in-game via assorted different ways, to buy into different timeslots on the live stage, which players can view both in-game (max of 250 viewers) and via an always on Twitch stream which could potentially be airing to hundreds if not thousands of additional viewers. Primetime slots in high demand will cost more Diamonds to buy into, and empty slots will slowly get cheaper to buy as the time approaches.

Additionally there will be a new Diamond Shop full of cosmetics for players to buy. This is intended to reduce the FOMO (fear of missing out) that was inherent with cosmetic rewards for limited-time events. Now players will earn Diamonds via their placement in those events and use them to purchase whatever cosmetics they want. It will also include a selection of music tracks outside of the premium music shop. These will focus largely on music made by Harmonix and their friends and families.

Harmonix makes sure to note that Diamonds are only earnable in-game and cannot be bought with real world money. This ensures that the Diamond Stage is headlined by players who are playing the game actively to earn that currency, not just people who can afford it by opening up their wallets.

While the Diamond Stage is the spotlight of this update, the Headliner Spotlight update also came with a ton of changes to its social interface, including better discoverability for mixes and revamped DJ profiles to show the work that people put in.

This new update comes just after a recent Fuser price drop to $39.99 for the base game. Harmonix has also outlined an extensive roadmap of new music coming to the game this summer to give players even more options for great mixes. Still on the fence? There’s a free demo where you can try your hand at a few mixes for yourself.

The Fuser Headliner Spotlight update is available now on all platforms.