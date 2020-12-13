Despite Cyberpunk 2077‘s controversial launch on consoles, CD Projekt RED is happy with how the game has been received on Metacritic thus far (read: how it’s been reviewed on PC only).

The developer has one more reason to celebrate: Cyberpunk 2077‘s eight million preorders have already recouped total development expenditures, and marketing and promotional costs already incurred as well as those CD Projekt RED expects to incur.

“We are super happy with the number of preorders, which is one of the highest in the gaming universe,” co-founder and deputy chief executive officer, Marcin Iwinski, told Bloomberg. “It’s a very crucial moment for us. We are looking at real-time gamers’ feedback and seeing if there are any repetitive problems and what should be fixed.”

Some investors have expressed concerns to Bloomberg about Cyberpunk 2077‘s buggy launch. According to Mirabaud Securities, CD Projekt RED has built a good momentum, but it needs to focus on improving the current experience before it explores features like multiplayer. Nevertheless, Iwinski is of the view that some people’s expectations were a little too high.

“I know some were expecting 95 on Metacritic,” he continued. “Right now we are around 91 [editor’s note: it’s currently 90 on PC, console reviews are pending]. I think it’s a great achievement. Obviously, with this size of game and an open world and endless possibilities for gamers, there are certain problems.”

However, Mirabaud Securities suspects that given Cyberpunk 2077‘s issues, “the risk-reward is now to the downside.”

PlayStation LifeStyle is still reviewing Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS5 (it doesn’t help that it keeps crashing and throwing bugs at us). Our recommendation is to wait for a purchase until more console reviews are released.

[Source: CD Projekt RED, Bloomberg]