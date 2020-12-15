PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 15, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
December’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Just Cause 4 (PS4)
- Rocket Arena (PS4)
- Worms Rumble (PS4/PS5)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – PS4 & PS5 $9.99
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia $49.99
- CRSED – Fire Dragon Bundle $19.99
- CRSED – Metal Zombie Bundle $19.99
- CRSED Free
- Cyberpunk 2077 $59.99
- Darts $9.99
- EA SPEED & SEED BUNDLE $59.99
- Flying Soldiers (Game + Avatar Pack) $17.99
- Follia – Dear Father $33.49
- Freddy Spaghetti PS4 & PS5 $4.99
- Heroes & Villains Bundle $35.99
- I, AI $9.99
- My Hidden Things $6.99
- NO THING $1.99
- Persian Nights 2: Moonlight Veil $14.99
- Roundout by POWGI $7.99
- Shady Part of Me $14.99
- Shakedown: Hawaii $19.99
- Space Invaders Forever $29.99
- Summer in Mara $24.99
- Unto The End $24.99
- Vigor Free