Codemasters and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a suicide prevention charity, have collaborated to support mental wellbeing amongst the racing community in DiRT 5. The in-game initiative was launched this week as part of Update 2.00.

Players can now grab a free CALM liveried Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Rallye in the Classic Rally class. The car carries the message “Got Your Back, No Matter What.” The partnership is to remind players that it’s never good to bottle up their feelings and keep things to themselves. There is always support out there. If you’re struggling to cope, please contact CALM on their webchat.

CALM’s Marketing and Communications Director Ben Hawley said about the collaboration:

For lots of us, playing games is how we relax, socialise and even find support. We know the gaming community is a great place to connect and start conversations. That’s why it was so important for us to partner with Codemasters and bring the CALM message to their players at a time when it’s never been needed more. 2020 and the consequences of pandemic lockdowns have seen CALM’s gaming community grow in numbers and strength, something the charity is keen to keep doing in order to provide support to anyone who may need it.

To add a bit of festive cheer, Update 2.00 also adds a free Snow Limits content pack. There are new items to use in all three Playgrounds event types, like ice loops, yuletide wreath checkpoints, giant baubles, and snowmen. Snowy conditions will add decoration while making things far more challenging too.

Away from Playgrounds, there’s a new Sprint event on Roosevelt Island that’s available in Arcade, Time Trial and Online races. There’s also plenty of new customisation items for player profiles and the Livery Editor, including two new liveries for the Ford Mustang GT4 and Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia.

Update 2.00 also adds the usual round of bug fixes and gameplay improvements. There’s wheel support, tweaks to online multiplayer, improvements to the Sprint Car, a new list of Featured Playgrounds, and fixes for trophies that weren’t unlocking. The update is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.