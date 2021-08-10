EA has added eight Codemasters games to their EA Play subscription service today. The new titles include F1 2020, DiRT 5, and GRID and they’re all available in the Play List on PlayStation 4 now. There’s also a series of new rewards for subscribers to claim throughout the month.

The publisher has given a “high-speed welcome” to their latest studio acquisition by adding eight of their games to EA Play. The titles to be added to the subscription service today are F1 2019, F1 2020, DiRT Rally, DiRT Rally 2.0, DiRT 4, DiRT 5, GRID, and Project CARS, drastically increasing the number of racing games available on the subscription service. Although the developer also holds the license for the WRC games, none of these were added to the service.

Codemasters was acquired by EA back in December, although the deal took a few months to be finalised and is the reason why it took so long for their games to start appearing on EA Play. The move saw the studio’s CEO and CFO step down from their positions as Codemasters was merged into the EA Sports studio group led by Cam Weber. The studio is currently working on the recently announced GRID Legends that will be arriving on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next year.



As well as the new games, there will be new rewards throughout August too. Currently available is the Dicey Weapon Charm for Apex Legends players, available until September 1. The “Ready Up” Epic Outfit for Knockout City is a long-term reward without an expiry date, athough the Orange Overcharge is only available until September 27. FIFA 21 players can get the Nowhere FC Apparel Set until September 1, while an FUT Season 8 XP Boost can be claimed until September 10.

More rewards are due to arrive later this month. These include Ultimate Team Challenges and a Launch Welcome Pack for Madden NFL 22. FIFA 21 players will be able to grab an EA Play Volta Squad Boost and 3,500 Volta Coins. None of these rewards have a release date.

