Frank Sagnier and Rashid Varachia, Codemasters CEO and CFO respectively, are set to depart the company by the end of July. The racing game studio was acquired by Electronic Arts back in February – an acquisition that EA snatched from Take-Two Interactive with a $1.2 billion offer.

The announcement of Sagnier and Varachia departing was met with raised eyebrows, but EA told Games Industry that their departures were always part of the plan.

“Since joining in 2014, Frank has led Codemasters to a position as a globally renowned studio of racing experts, and enabled their world class talent and passion for motorsports to shine and excel on a global stage,” EA said in a statement. “Rashid’s financial leadership has also been integral to Codemasters’ success, his contributions include driving key acquisitions, listing on the stock market back in 2018, and leading the due diligence and integration of Codemasters into EA. We are incredibly thankful to Frank and Rashid for everything they have done for Codemasters and Electronic Arts, and we all wish them the very best. We know the culture they have created and their innovative spirit will very much live on at the studio through their outstanding leadership team.”

The duo have not released any statements.

Back in May, Sagnier told MCV that Codemasters and EA are a “perfect fit” like “cinderella shoe.”

Codemasters and Project Cars developer Slightly Mad Studios are now both part of EA Sports led by Cam Weber. However, Slightly Mad’s CEO Ian Bell will stay in his position.

[Source: Games Industry]