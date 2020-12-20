Cyberpunk 2077 players across all platforms are reporting that save files exceeding 8mb may become permanently corrupt. This issue has mostly affected folks who have been partaking in gathering resources, crafting, etc.

The problem was first brought to light by Reddit user repairman1988, who pointed towards a thread full of complaints on CD Projekt RED’s official forums. There are a lot of theories about why this is happening, but simply put, the saves seem to be capped at 8mb.

An official response by CDPR doesn’t seem to help or offer any solutions.

Unfortunately the save is damaged and can’t be recovered. Please use an older save file to continue playing and try to keep a lower amount of items and crafting materials. If you have used the item duplication glitch, please load a save file not affected by it. The save file size limit might be increased in one of the future patches, but the corrupted files will remain that way.

To add insult to injury, the moderators over at CDPR’s official forums are responding with bizarre statements. It’s imperative to mention that moderators do not officially represent the developer but considering that they’re allowed to man the official forums, replies like the one below certainly blow one’s mind.

Not all games are designed for unlimited, endless play. Not all games are designed for NG++++ etc. CP2077, as of now, seems to have been designed with upper limits in place (likely to avoid issues elsewhere in the engine, just like TW3). The workaround for now? Don’t do it. Play the game until the end, then start a new game. Don’t continue saving and reloading the same character for too long. Don’t craft thousands of items at once. – SigilFey

So, basically, just do not play Cyberpunk 2077. Got it.

