It looks CD Projekt RED’s recent haphazard statements regarding Cyberpunk 2077 will cost the studio a fortune. Following the news that Warsaw-based lawyers and investors intend to sue CDPR, a New York-based law firm has now announced that it’s investigating the developer for a potential class action lawsuit.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP said in a press release that it’s investigating potential securities claims because CDPR “may have issued materially misleading information to their shareholders and investing public.” The firm specifically mentioned Cyberpunk 2077‘s delisting from the PlayStation Store and CDPR’s public admission of ignoring the last-gen console versions in a rush to release the title after three previous delays. The developer’s share price subsequently fell, costing investors as well as its own founders.

“All investors who purchased the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of CD Projekt SA and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately,” reads the press release. “If you have incurred losses in the ADRs of CD Projekt SA, please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in CD Projekt SA.”

Things are certainly looking grim for CDPR. From the looks of it, it’ll be tough for the studio to defend itself considering it has already publicly admitted to withholding Cyberpunk 2077‘s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One review copies prior to launch without a proper justification. The developer’s admission that it overlooked the last-gen versions also contradicts its previous statement that Cyberpunk 2077 runs “surprisingly good” on the older consoles.

We’ll continue to update our readers on this situation.

[Source: Yahoo Finance]