Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, particularly on consoles, has been nothing short of tumultuous, but the hits just keep coming. Sony has now fully removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store, offering full refunds to anyone who wants one. The announcement came this evening, with PlayStation creating an entire page on its site dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077 refunds.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

Players will no longer be able to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 digitally on the PlayStation Store. Those who already own the game will still be able to download and access it, but the listing has been removed “until further notice.”

The full notice reads:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

The site doesn’t have a specific link or form to request refunds, so players will still need to go through Sony’s support in order to have their ownership of the game verified and a refund issued. While it doesn’t explicitly say, players who get refunds will likely lose access to Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s unclear if this removal comes in partnership and agreement with CD Projekt RED, or as a response to the developer tossing Sony under the bus and sending disappointed customers to the platform holder for refunds.

Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was faced with a lot of uncertainty when it was revealed that early reviews were limited to PC only. The console release was met with a lot of criticism, particularly on the last-gen platforms. Unacceptable performance issues and game-breaking bugs disappointed console players, who felt that CDPR didn’t accurately represent that version of the game to fans.

CD Projekt RED apologized earlier this week and directed those players to request refunds, though people were met with resistance from Sony who denied refunds. CDPR later revealed that they did not have any agreements with the platforms or retailers for refunds, and further language from the company stopped directing players towards Sony.

At this point, it’s unknown if Microsoft will follow suit in removing Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox, or when the game might return to the PlayStation Store for players to purchase.