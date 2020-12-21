Stardew Valley was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2016. Four years later, the content updates keep coming. Developer ConcernedApe is preparing Update 1.5 for release on consoles next year, and it will bring along a new farm as part of a significant addition of late-game content.

Update 1.5 will be the biggest content update to date. There will be several new game options for those who will be starting a new save file after the update has arrived. The first is the new Beach Farm. As well as a new appearance, the farm offers plentiful fishing and foraging opportunities. Rare supply crates can wash up onto the shoreline. If this all sounds too good to be true, there is a catch. The abundance of sand clogs sprinklers, meaning they’re unusable in this environment. Only experienced farmers are recommended to try out this challenging farm.

Advanced Game Options give players more opportunities to customise their game. Remixed Community Center bundles will randomise the bundles you’ll receive. There will be new variants of the original bundles, as well as completely new bundles. Mine rewards can also be randomised in their own remixed category.

As well as new hairstyles that can be applied in the game options menu, there will be plenty of other content to enjoy. A spoiler free list was provided by ConcernedApe himself:

New people to meet

New goals

Many new items

A new type of quest

A new farm layout

New character events

A new Community Upgrade

Home renovations (after you’ve fully upgraded your house)

Ducks can now swim

You can sit in chairs

You can move your bed

Fish Tanks

A bunch of new furniture items as well as new furniture types like wall sconces

New secrets

9 new music tracks

And so much more… you’ll just have to see, I can’t bear to spoil it

Finally, the ability to play in splitscreen for up to four players will be added with the update after online multiplayer was added in an earlier update. Cabins will need to be built for each player joining an existing game. The option for local co-op can then be found in the multiplayer section of the game menu. If starting a new game, the correct number of cabins can be placed at the beginning.

Update 1.5 was released on PC today. It will be arriving for PlayStation 4 at some point next year.

[Source: Stardew Valley Developer Blog]