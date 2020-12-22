PlayStation Store’s annual Holiday Sale has kicked off, bringing discounts on a number of titles both old and new. Highlights include some of the biggest hits of 2020, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Ghost of Tsushima, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War**

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Doom Eternal Standard Edition

F1 2020

FIFA 21

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Godfall

Ghost of Tsushima

Grand Theft Auto V

Madden NFL 21: Standard Edition

Marvel’s Avengers

MLB The Show 20

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K21 (PS4)

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil 3

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Last of Us Part II

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

UFC 4

Watch Dogs: Legion

Log into your region’s store page for local pricing (European players should head over here and North American players should head over here).

While we’re in the holiday spirit, here are some season’s greetings cards from Sony Interactive Entertainment studios and partners around the globe:

