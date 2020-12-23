Kentucky Fried Chicken claims to have ended console wars by introducing its brand new gaming console. This isn’t a joke. The company has actually teamed up with Cooler Master to bring you a glorified gaming PC that comes with an in-built chicken chamber.

KFC teased a gaming console earlier this year, but no one thought it was serious until now. Aptly titled KFConsole, it boasts hardware that can run video games in 4K and 240 frames-per-second. KFC PR boss Mark Cheevers said in a press release that the company would be happy to help Sony and Microsoft engineer a chicken chamber for their respective consoles in the future.

Moving forward from our initial teaser campaign earlier this year, we’re so pleased to finally give the fans exactly what they wanted; making the KFConsole a reality. We all know the console war is vicious, but we’re very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry. This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience… what’s not to like? If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they’d be welcome to get in touch.

Apparently, the KFConsole is VR-ready, supports ray tracing, and is capable of outputting 240hz. Packed inside the console is Core i9 9th gen and a 1TB Seagate SSD.

Don’t believe us? Go check out the specs over on Cooler Master’s website yourself.