Following news that a number of lawyers and investors were considering taking legal action against CD Projekt RED, two law firms have announced that they have gone ahead and filed lawsuits over the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco.

The press releases from Los Angeles-based Schall Law Firm and New York-based Rosen Law Firm came on Christmas eve. Both firms accuse the developer of making false and misleading statements pertaining to the game.

Schall Law wrote:

The Company made false and misleading statements to the market. CD Projekt’s hotly-anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077 was essentially unplayable on current-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles due to an overwhelming number of bugs and other problems. Sony, Microsoft, and the Company were forced to offer refunds to customers who bought Cyberpunk 2077, resulting in Sony removing the game from its PlayStation Store. The Company’s reputation was harmed significantly by the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CD Projekt, investors suffered damages.

Meanwhile Rosen Law wrote:

Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

We’ll update our readers when CD Projekt RED issues a response.

[Source: Schall Law, Rosen Law via Wccftech]