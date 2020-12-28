Respawn is Working on a New IP According to a Recent Job Listing

Respawn Entertainment are keeping themselves busy at the moment. Not only is there a studio in Vancouver dedicated solely to the development of Apex Legends, their original studio in California has several smaller teams working on a variety of projects. According to a recent job listing as spotted on ResetEra, a small team is now being put together to develop a brand new IP.

The job listing is for a Generalist Software Engineer for a New IP Incubation Team. The team will develop a new IP with a focus on “gameplay and good feel”. They’ll also develop new technologies that emphasises the mantra “adventuring forever”. Otherwise there are few details on the upcoming title. One notable part of the job listing, though, is the “hard-zero policy against crunch and overtime”. Respawn are evidently one of the many studios taking a stand against the controversial practice.

Not only is the studio developing a new IP, they’re also working on other titles. There’s Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, a first-person shooter for Oculus Rift. It’s the first game in the franchise since Warfighter back in 2012. They’re also making Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order into a franchise, with other job listings suggesting a sequel is already in the works. Despite Disney’s initial hesitation about Respawn making a story-driven Jedi game based in the Star Wars universe, the team did drop all work on a previously unannounced title to concentrate on the game. Maybe they’re starting work on this title again?

On the other hand, work has stopped on the Titanfall franchise with the studio stating they’re not sure if they’ll ever make Titanfall 3. Indeed, all plans for Titanfall were shelved to concentrate on the fine-tuning of Apex Legends; the battle royale has been incredibly successful for both Respawn and publisher EA.

[Source: Respawn via ResetEra]