Amazon has revealed its list of 2020’s best-selling video games in both the United Kingdom and the United States, and it looks like Nintendo titles dominated the charts all year round. However, when it comes to PlayStation 4, both countries’ lists have two titles in common: Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us Part II.

The lists are as follows (thanks, GameRant):

U.K.

1 – Animal Crossing New Horizons

2 – FIFA 21 (PS4 version)

3 – Minecraft (Switch version)

4. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

5 – FIFA 21 (Xbox One version)

6 – Just Dance 2021 (Switch version)

7 – The Last of Us Part 2

8 – Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 version)

9 – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One version)

10 – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 version)

U.S.

1 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (retail version)

2 – Super Mario 3D All-Stars

3 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4 – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

5 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (digital version)

6 – Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 version)

7 – Ring Fit Adventure

8 – Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

9 – The Last of Us Part 2

10 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Cyberpunk 2077‘s appearance shouldn’t surprise anyone, but The Last of Us Part II cracking the top ten is going to be a little tough to digest for folks who have long been convinced that Naughty Dog’s polarizing title didn’t do well (Narrator: The Last of Us II was a commercial success regardless of your friend trading it in after reaching that scene).

On a serious note, it’s a tad surprising that Ghost of Tsushima didn’t make it into the top ten. However, it’s worth noting that these are physical charts. The Sucker Punch title sold over five million copies but Sony doesn’t reveal retail and digital splits.

[Source: Amazon UK, US via GameRant]