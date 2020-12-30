An official CD Projekt RED webpage dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077‘s free downloadable content has gone live (thanks, DualShockers), confirming a release window of “early 2021.”

No further details have been made available but the confirmation of the aforementioned release window comes at an interesting time. CDPR has been scrambling to respond to accusations that it deliberately misled the public regarding Cyberpunk 2077‘s last-gen versions, prompting the studio to prioritize releasing hotfixes and updates to ensure that the game offers an acceptable performance on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As a result, many wondered if the planned free and premium DLC as well as Cyberpunk 2077‘s multiplayer will be delayed.

CDPR previously revealed that it initially planned to detail Cyberpunk 2077‘s DLC prior to the game’s launch. However, due to a number of delays, the developers were unable to stick to those plans and opted to unveil the DLC post launch. This development follows the studio’s promise to make things right and earn back its community’s trust.

“We’ll release two large patches starting with patch # 1 in January. This will be followed by patch # 2 in February,” said CDPR. “Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles. They won’t make the game on last gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now.”

CDPR is currently facing at least two lawsuits, which it has vowed to “vigorously” defend itself against.

We’ll update our readers when we have more info about the DLC.