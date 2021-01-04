Friendly reminder: It’s the last day to redeem the free PS Plus games for December 2020. Tomorrow, January 5, 2021, a new batch of games goes live for subscribers. If you haven’t yet redeemed the current lineup of PlayStation Plus titles, you want to do so before they leave the service.

The December 2020 PS Plus free games are Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena, and Worms Rumble for PS4. The PS5 version of Worms Rumble is also available. Bugsnax on PS5, which was added to the service in November for two months, is also leaving the Instant Games Collection when tomorrow’s update rolls around. Make sure you at least redeem these four titles before they leave.

As long as you redeem the free games, you’ll have access to them in the future while you maintain an active PS Plus subscription. You don’t need to download or play them immediately, so don’t worry if you currently don’t have the space for a bunch of additional games on your console.

You should also note that you can redeem the free PS5 games right now, even if you haven’t managed to secure the elusive and difficult to get next-gen console yet. This will guarantee you a library of PS5 games immediately whenever you do pick one up.

You can redeem the free PS Plus titles by heading to the PS Plus section of the main menu or PlayStation Store on your respective console, or by heading over to the PS Plus page on the web store. Make sure you are logged in with your PSN ID that has a currently active PS Plus subscription and click “Redeem” in each game’s page to add them to your lineup.

Redeem the Free PS Plus Games Here

Tomorrow sees the addition of three new PS Plus games. PS4 owners get Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall added to their collection, while PS5 owners get the next-gen version of the ShaRkPG (Shark RPG), Maneater. The PS4 titles are also available to PS5 players via backwards compatibility, so no need to dust off the last-gen console if you have a PlayStation 5.

The January 2021 free PS Plus games will be available through Monday, February 1. On Tuesday, February 2nd, a new batch of free titles goes live, presumably another set of three games, with one exclusive to the next-gen console. If Sony keeps to its usual schedule, we expect those new games to get announced on Wednesday, January 27th.