Epic Games has announced the acquisition of RAD Game Tools, the company behind compression tech Oodle, which Sony has licensed for its consoles. Epic plans to integrate RAD’s technology with Unreal Engine.

“We know first-hand how impressive RAD’s compression technology is, having used it to improve the load time and quality of our most popular games – including Fortnite,” said Epic Games CTO, Kim Libreri. “The RAD team includes some of the world’s leading compression, video and game dev tooling experts, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Epic family.”

“Our work with Epic goes back decades, and joining forces is a natural next step given our alignment on products, mission, and culture,” added RAD founder and CEO, Jeff Roberts. “We both believe that solid technologies enable developers to build beautiful, performant, and reliable experiences. We’re excited and humbled to join the amazing Epic team.”

This news comes days after Epic Games announced that it had acquired a massive shopping mall in North Carolina to convert into its new headquarters. The 980,000 square foot Cary Towne Center had been struggling to stay open in recent years.

“We’re extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters, and we greatly appreciate the company’s recognition of Cary’s existing assets as well as the unlimited potential of the area for their growing business,” said Cary Mayor, Harold Weinbrecht. “We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the Epic team as they conceptualize their new campus, and we’re honored to partner with them on this exciting new development.”

In the past year alone, Epic Games has acquired close to a dozen companies including Psyonix and Quixel.

[Source: Epic Games]