Developer Screaming Villains has announced that it’ll be releasing 1993 Sega CD full motion video game, Ground Zero: Texas, on the PlayStation 4 and PC on March 2nd. Physical copies for the PS4 will be available via Limited Run Games, with preorders set to go live on January 22nd.

Preorder available @LimitedRunGames January 22. pic.twitter.com/jMZKUkyvYM — Screaming Villains (@screamingvill) January 8, 2021

The original Ground Zero: Texas was published by Sony Imagesoft, a subsidiary of CBS/Sony Group that operated between 1989 and 1995. The game garnered positive reviews upon release.

An overview via IMDB and Screaming Villians is as follows:

A small desert town has been infiltrated by alien body snatchers. As the head of a special army surveillance team, help identify and take out the aliens. Some of them hold parts of the code that shows the location of their mothership. The chopper kicks up dust as it sets down. Through the haze of dirt and grit you make out El Cadron, a shabby, little Texas border town. It looks quiet enough, but folks have been disappearing. As a tactical weapons expert, you soon discover it’s crawling with aliens disguised as humans. Welcome to Ground Zero Texas. Armed with four BattleCams outfitted with a particle beam that stuns the aliens and a RoverCam used to search out the Reticulan weapon stash, you’re into a sci-fi, wild west gun fest.

Screaming Villains previously released Sega CD interactive movie game Night Trap for the PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, and PC.