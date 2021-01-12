Update: Activision Support says the Call of Duty servers are back up. It’s possible you may still run into issues as everything returns to normal. The support site still lists an outage as of 4:00 PM Pacific.

Online services have been restored for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/QqcX2SfGIf — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) January 12, 2021

Update: As of 3:00 PM Pacific, Treyarch Community Manager Josh Torres says some fixes have been deployed and stability is returning, though you might still face some difficulty getting online. However, they are “trending towards stability.”

Services are recovering. This means we’ve investigated the issue and our teams have rolled out some fixes. You might connect. You might not.

You might see a login-queue. We’re trending toward stability. https://t.co/ira8TluUun — Josh Torres (@FoxhoundFPS) January 12, 2021

Original: Having trouble getting into a game of Call of Duty today? It’s not just you. The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone servers are currently down. Activision is aware and investigating the issues.

After some time of users experiencing issues earlier today, Activision Support tweeted a confirmation the the Call of Duty servers are experiencing issues across the board on all platforms. The Activision Support site currently shows an outage on all platforms.

We are actively investigating connectivity issues for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare. Please stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/rzxCh9sb2p — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) January 12, 2021

The issues impact the servers for Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, which includes Warzone. It also includes all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Players should still be able to play single-player content like the Campaigns, or solo lobbies for multiplayer and zombies.

Some users have reported being able to get into games after waiting in a queue, while others are still unable to connect at all.

The Call of Duty server outage doesn’t appear to correspond to any updates or planned server downtime for the game(s). It does come just ahead of a Zombies Free Access Week for Black Ops Cold War that is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Jan 14th. Treyarch also announced double weapon XP for this coming weekend, as well as the mid-season update that brings new maps, modes, and more to Black Ops Cold War, including the enormous Sanatorium map.

Have you run into any Call of Duty servers down issues today, or are you able to get into games on Black Ops Cold War or Warzone? We’ll keep an eye on the Call of Duty server status and update you once everything is back online.