Treyarch Teases New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Map

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has just a single Zombies map, but that looks set to change soon. Developer Treyarch has teased an overhead view of another map alongside the caption “Projekt Endstation was only the beginning”.

The map is of a new base called Omega Outpost 25 where there is a portal to the Dark Aether. This seems to support the previous rumors that the next Zombies map would have a Vietnam setting. Previously leaked documents had described how the Russians discovered new dimensional gateway in the Quảng Trị province of Vietnam. This caused them to build a KGB-Spetsnaz Omega Group facility near the District Capital of Khe Sanh, where they would carry out experiments on supernatural phenomenon. The identities of “M” and “R”, who are also mentioned on the map, are currently unknown.

Projekt Endstation is a Nazi research program whose story was told in the game’s first Zombies map, Die Maschine. Initially intended to develop experimental nuclear weapons, a malfunction at the site created a dimensional tear to the Dark Aether. After losing control of their experiments, the site was abandoned. The Soviets then took over the site, but in doing so they created more dimensional tears across the world. Omega Outpost 25 seems to be another of those tears.

We can expect to find out more on 115 Day, a homage to Element 115 that’s used to reanimate zombies. This, of course, is January 15. Treyarch has already promised more “Zombies goodies” to be revealed on the day. In the meantime, the game has received a patch to prepare for the Zombies free access week that’s due to start on January 14. These are the patch notes:

GLOBAL

General stability improvements specific to PlayStation 5.

ZOMBIES

Stability

Various stability fixes.

Die Maschine

Closed an exploit that permitted duplication of the player’s weapon.

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Various stability fixes.

Through the free weekend, players will get access to Die Maschine, the PlayStation-exclusive Onslaught mode, and the upcoming Cranked mode. There’ll also be double weapon XP in all of the game’s multiplayer modes and in Call of Duty: Warzone, although this won’t begin until 10am PT on January 15.

[Source: Treyarch (1, 2)]