Between February 5th and 26th, all Nioh 2 players will automatically receive two new armor sets for free in order to celebrate the launch of Nioh 2 Remastered.

The PlayStation Twitter account offered a preview of the Ornate Gold armor and Sohaya Deserter garb, both of which will be added via a patch.

From February 5-26, celebrate the release of Nioh 2 Remastered with two new armor sets, available to all Nioh 2 owners for a limited time via a patch:

Ornate Gold Armor

Sohaya Deserter Garb pic.twitter.com/YX2Q0AzkEx — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 15, 2021

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition will release on the PlayStation 5 on February 5th. It’ll be available as a standalone title, and also as part of The Nioh Collection. Nioh 2 Remastered will include the base game and all downloadable content for $49.99. The Nioh Collection will offer both base games and their respective content for $69.99.

