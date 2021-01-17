PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Celebrate the Launch of Nioh 2 Remastered With Free Armor Sets, Available to All Nioh 2 Players

nioh 2 documentary

Between February 5th and 26th, all Nioh 2 players will automatically receive two new armor sets for free in order to celebrate the launch of Nioh 2 Remastered.

The PlayStation Twitter account offered a preview of the Ornate Gold armor and Sohaya Deserter garb, both of which will be added via a patch.

Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition will release on the PlayStation 5 on February 5th. It’ll be available as a standalone title, and also as part of The Nioh CollectionNioh 2 Remastered will include the base game and all downloadable content for $49.99. The Nioh Collection will offer both base games and their respective content for $69.99.

Here’s an official overview of the PS5 offering:

Unleash your darkness and master the Yokai power within like never before on PS5. In this brutal action-RPG adventure spanning demon-infested Sengoku-era Japan, discover the complete Nioh 2 story, including three huge expansions and exclusive next-gen enhancements. Master the way of the samurai, command powerful Onmyo magic and wield deadly Ninjutsu abilities to survive in a world where death is always close at hand…

•Battle ferocious enemies in lethal combat, targeting 120 fps with ultra-fast load times.

•Team up with allies or face the world’s warriors online with cross-generation multiplayer.

•Import your save data from Nioh 2 on PS4 and resume your adventure from right where you left off.