If you’re still looking for a PlayStation 5, then make sure to head over to GameStop‘s website as the retailer will be selling a limited number of next-gen consoles and Nintendo Switch bundles today.

In a tweet announcing the news, GameStop didn’t specify what time its inventory will be made available to the public, and it’s unclear if it will periodically sell new consoles throughout the day. The best way to be notified is to turn on post notifications on Twitter.

Heads up– A limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, AND Nintendo Switch console bundles will be available tomorrow on https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE. We’ll let you know when they’re live, but you might want to turn on post notifications so you don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/tC3dUBDbKl — GameStop (@GameStop) January 20, 2021

May the odds ever be in your favor!

In related news, lawmakers across the pond in the United Kingdom seem to be getting fed up of scalpers and their bots snagging products in high demand, and are now considering introducing legislation against the practice.

“It’s simply not in the consumer’s interests to have lots of stock for in demand, very exciting new products just being bought up en masse,” Scottish National Party MP, Douglas Chapman, told BBC (via PushSquare). “It doesn’t give the ordinary consumer fair access to the market… It’s just so unfair for the ordinary person who just wants to play their game or give a gift to their child for Christmas. This situation’s just going to get worse and worse.”

We agree, Mr. Chapman, we agree.