Cyberpunk 2077‘s first major patch seems to have fixed some things and broken others. Persistent crashes aside, players have taken to social media to report that one of the game’s quests involving Takemura has a progression-breaking bug that can’t be fixed by reloading old saves or making a new save file.

As reported by Kotaku, Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.1 was supposed to address an issue in ‘Down on the Street’ mission where Takemura wouldn’t call. He does call now following the update, but apparently doesn’t talk. CD Projekt RED hasn’t responded to the complaints at the time of this writing, but two Reddit users have potential workarounds for those who are stuck.

User symtryx suggested calling Judy before Takemura calls, and staying on the phone. “End your conversation with Judy and his face should be gone,” they added. “You can now play other missions. I then completed a Delamain side job and waited 24 hours. After driving around for a few minutes, I got the call from Takemura with normal dialogue.”

User therealkehaz said that they were able to fix the issue by driving to an undiscovered location close to a side job they hadn’t interacted with before. “The phone hung up on Takemura as Regina Jones was calling about the undiscovered location,” they explained. “Immediately after, Dakota Smith called about the side job. Takemura did not call back even after ending the other two calls and re-tracking the quest to wait for him to call. I wandered around a bit, did a few little assaults and a side quest that I had been sitting on for a while, made a new save, reloaded the same save, and Takemura called as soon as I reloaded. This time though, he went through his dialogue, and it pushed the quest into the ‘Gimme Danger’ step.”

We hope this works for our readers.

[Source: Reddit(1)(2) via Kotaku]