Publisher Ultimate Games S.A. have announced a new title, Smuggler Simulator, coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, along with PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023. Developed by Polish studio 3T Games, Smuggler Simulator is exactly how the name sounds, a simulation in smuggling things from point A to B. The game will feature a 3D open world along with procedurally generated missions and locations.

According to the developers, players will be giving a lot of leeway to creatively smuggler items, which can make some for extremely wacky and unique ways to sneak your product. The press release comes with a couple of screenshots, showing of all things, a catapult hurling items across the map. Guess that’s one way to smuggle.

“Smuggling is an old profession, practiced around the world both in times of progressing globalization and during trade wars, transport restrictions and mass closing of borders. Smuggler Simulator is a completely unique proposition, in which the player will have to display great cunning and almost crazy levels of creativity. At the same time, our new game will reward you with a big dose of adrenaline and humor,” said Rafał Jelonek, CEO at 3T Games.

The game will feature the following:

a career in a dangerous industry

gameplay requiring a lot of creativity

diverse locations

unique gameplay (procedural generation)

extensive crafting system

upgrades for tools and other equipment

a large dose of humor

Check out the reveal trailer for Smuggler Simulator below, which shows many ways to fail, and one possible way to succeed:

Smuggler Simulator is currently slated to release in 2023 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Are you interested in channeling your inner smuggler and trying this out when it releases? Let us know in the comments.