Everybody’s talking about the Firebase Z update that’s coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 4, but that isn’t the only thing that’s happening on that day. Both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be getting double XP starting on February 4and running through the weekend.

PlayStation players on both PS4 and PS5 will get a bonus day of double XP on February 4 in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. On February 5, beginning at 10am PT, all platforms can then make use of the XP bonus. The XP period will run until an unspecified time on February 8.

Of course, Firebase Z will be arriving as a free update for all players and continues the zombies story after the end of Die Maschine. Alongside the new map will be the return of the Tombstone Soda perk, only this time with a Dark Aether twist. Dead Ops Arcade will get a new Solo Advanced Start mode where players can get an advanced starting position based on the highest round they’ve ever achieved in Dead Ops Arcade 3 Solo. The “Reunited with Fidolina” trophy is obtainable in this mode, although stats, leaderboards, and challenges will be disabled.

As well as Firebase Z, multiplayer will be getting an update too. Express will be arriving all the way from Call of Duty: Black Ops II and is a 6v6 map that takes place in a train station that has bullet trains speeding through it. The map will come with its own Express 24/7 playlist where players can take on a variety of modes including Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint. Express will also join the zombies Onslaught map list with new intel to find.

Endurance mode is being added, giving Fireteam: Dirty Bomb a makeover too. Up to 40 players across ten teams of four need to find uranium and use it to arm bombs across Alpine, Ruka, and Sanatorium. Five bombs will be available at any one time — as soon as one is detonated, another will spawn to replace it. To account for the increased number of bombs, the score limit has doubled to 1,000.

All of the above content will be arriving in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 4. Double XP will also be available in Warzone from the same day.

[Source: Call of Duty]