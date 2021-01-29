Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ new Firebase Z map is coming next week, and ahead of its launch, Activision and Treyarch released a new trailer to tease the new location, new monsters, and new mechanics hidden within. It also sets the stage for the story to be told, continuing from the events that occurred in the first map, Die Maschine. The Call of Duty Zombies experience is always packed with Easter eggs, and the Firebase Z trailer is no different. Check it out below:

This time, the team is headed to the jungles of Vietnam, to Outpost 25, codenamed Firebase Z. More than just a new map layout and environment to raze zombies in, Firebase Z brings new enemies to fight, new weapons to wield, and new mechanics and Easter eggs scattered around the map. There will be plenty for players to discover. Eager players are already combing through the trailer and posting their discoveries in the comments and on Reddit, theorizing about what could be coming.

The trailer holds a disclaimer stating that some of the footage is not actual in-game footage, CG cutscenes to set the stage for the waves of zombies to come, but it does also have a lot of gameplay, including some teasers of the wonder weapon, the team entering the mysterious portal, and a jump pad that sends you careening through a hole in the satellite array. Still, at its core, Firebase Z is a fight for survival, solving the complex Easter eggs while fending off waves of the undead.

Firebase Z is coming to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies as a free update on February 4th on all platforms. This is just the start of the free Zombies content release throughout the year too. Expect even more free maps and updates to drop in the future, continuing the Dark Aether storyline that Treyarch kicked off in Die Maschine.