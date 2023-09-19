Modern Warfare III Zombies Mode Revealed in New Trailer

A new trailer reveals the Zombies mode for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Zombies have been part of Call of Duty since Treyarch’s Call of Duty: World At War in 2008, with modes appearing in both the World War 2 and Black Ops games. However, the next game will be the first Modern Warfare title to feature a Zombies mode.

Modern Warfare III Zombies Trailer

The trailer opens with a team of operators assaulting a checkpoint with a light armored vehicle. The vehicle covers them as they scale a wall and breach a nearby building. Blasting their way through a wall reveals a hidden basement. This otherwise typical Modern Warfare III trailer takes a turn when they find four desiccated bodies sitting around a strange device. The object opens, revealing several glowing vials. Meanwhile, the lead soldier removes his gas mask to reveal Viktor Zakhaev from the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Zakhaev’s escape is interrupted by the arrival of a police SWAT team. Pinned down by a sniper, he hurls one of the vials like a grenade, releasing a cloud of zombifying gas. From the safety of the armored car, Zakhaev and his driver watch as the undead devour both sides of the battle. The scene then cuts to an operator’s perspective as Kate Laswell and “Soap” MacTavish brief them on the situation.

Modern Warfare III Zombies lore

In a blog post, Activision provided some additional lore about Modern Warfare III Zombies. Players are part of Operation Deadbolt, a CIA contingency put in place after the events of Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode. The team arrives a few weeks after Zakhaev released the zombies.

Modern Warfare III Zombies will see players fighting both humans and the undead. Players must stop Zakhaev and his Terminus operatives while battling more zombies than ever. Operators will embark on multi-stage tasks in increasingly difficult open-world PvE extraction missions. According to Activision, the mode combines the best of Treyarch Zombies and Modern Warfare’s map design.

Modern Warfare III Zombies launches alongside Campaign and Multiplayer when the game releases on November 10, 2023. Players can also get the exclusive “Zombie Ghost” Operator Skin by pre-ordering or pre-purchasing any digital edition.