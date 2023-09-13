Call of Duty Gives First Look at Remade MW2 Maps in Modern Warfare III

Sledgehammer Games has unveiled more remastered multiplayer maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 featured in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

What’s new on the remastered maps in Modern Warfare III?

In a new Intel Drop from Sledgehammer Games, the developers detail some of the changes made to the 16 maps from the iconic 2009 video game. In the video, Sledgehammer Games’ Art Director Matt Abbott and Design Director Zach Hodson talked about some of their aspirations for the updated maps.

Check out the video below:

“We [asked], ‘What was good about the movement of older games? What was good about the gunplay of older games?’ And the same with the newer games,” Hodson said. “So we tried to marry those things.”

“How are we going to make the best versions of those maps that people have ever played? Because that’s what we want as fans,” Abbott continued.

As previously confirmed by Sledgehammer Games, Modern Warfare III will feature all 16 launch maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, something that immediately received praise from fans. Alongside the 16 maps, the developers also noted that four battle maps will be in the game, and that the current plan for Modern Warfare III’s seasonal content is to add over 12 new maps into the game.

Check out the first look at some of the remastered maps, including Skidrow, Rust, Favela, and more, below: