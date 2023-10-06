Call of Duty Details MW3 Beta, Zombies Mode, and Warzone

Activision held its annual Call of Duty “Next” broadcast earlier today, where it revealed of new information about the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. This included news on the multiplayer beta, Zombies Mode, and Warzone’s next iteration.

Modern Warfare III multiplayer beta details

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III multiplayer beta is set to kick off this weekend, in a two-day early access window for players on PlayStation. Sledgehammer Games also announced that the beta will include five of the 16 launch maps as playable in the beta, including Favela, Estate, Skidrow, Rust, and Highrise.

Also announced was a new Ground War maps and a War mode map on day one of the game’s launch on November 10, 2023. A new game mode, Cutthroat, was also teased, and will feature 3v3v3 action on Core multiplayer maps.

Check out a brief trailer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s multiplayer below:

Call of Duty Zombies Mode gets big overhaul

On the Zombies front, Activision and Treyarch announced a ton of news, including the fact that the mode will feature an open world design, the use of vehicles, and more. The co-op mode will see teams of players battling both the undead and human enemies in an open-world extraction mode.

Squads may encounter each other in the field and choose to work together or go their own ways. Vehicles give Zombies players a new way to explore the map, and Treyarch has increased the number of enemies in each game.

Zombies fans will also recognize returning power-ups, including Pack-A-Punch, Perk Colas, the Mystery Box, and Wonder Weapon. Modern Warfare III will also feature some new powerups, but Treyarch isn’t ready to reveal them yet.

Check out a trailer for Modern Warfare III’s Zombies mode below:

What to expect from Modern Warfare III’s Warzone mode?

Finally, more information about the next iteration of Call of Duty’s Warzone mode was detailed. The biggest news regarding Warzone is that the mode will take place on a brand new map, Urzikstan, which features 11 main points of interest alongside a handful of other, smaller areas. As was the case with the past two versions of Warzone, the main points of interest on Urzikstan will pull from past Call of Duty titles.

Activision also confirmed that new lethals, tacticals, field upgrades, and killstreaks will be placed on the Warzone map, including the return of the Stim Boost, a fan-favorite from past Warzone modes. Horizontal ziplines, a drivable train, a new Gulag, and more were also confirmed to be arriving when the mode goes live on November 10, 2023.

For more information on the new Warzone, Call of Duty’s blog broke down the map, including its 11 points of interest, in greater detail.