Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s acclaimed crime drama Judgment will launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia on April 23rd, Sega has announced. The re-release will launch physically and digitally, featuring 60 frames-per-second, faster load times, and all downloadable content.

Those who already own a copy of the game on the PS4 will not be able to upgrade, and saves will not carry over. The new release will cost $39.99.

Check out the announcement trailer below.

Back in August 2019, Judgment producer Daisuke Sato revealed that the Yakuza spin-off surpassed expectations in the West. When asked about a possibility of a sequel, he said that the team would like to continue working on the title.

“Judgment takes advantage of the new hardware with refined visuals in 60 frames per second along with improved load times and includes all previously released downloadable content on these three platforms,” Sega wrote in a press release. “Praised as ‘the best crime drama not on TV’ by the Hollywood Reporter, Judgment was originally released on PlayStation 4 in 2019. The remastered Judgment marks the gritty tale’s debut on Xbox and Stadia.”

For those who haven’t played the original, Judgment puts players in the role of disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami, who ends up working as a private detective and is tasked with solving the mystery behind a series of murders. Yagami teams up with a former yakuza to uncover the truth, and has to face Kamurocho’s brutal criminals and law enforcement along the way.

If you’ve played the Yakuza series, you’ll see some familiar locations and gameplay mechanics.