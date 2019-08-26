Yakuza spin-off Judgement has enjoyed robust sales following its launch in June of 2019. In fact, it exceeded Sega’s expectations in the West, so much so that we might even get a followup sometime in the future.

The game’s producer Daisuke Sato said “From our point of view, Judgment’s performance in the West has surpassed our expectations, they’re very good.”

There was a time when Japanese action brawlers like these were considered niche in the West, but after the explosion in popularity with the Yakuza series, Judgement seems to have followed suit. Yakuza is no stranger to sequels, so seeing a Judgment followup would not be surprising.

When asked about the possibility of a sequel or followup, Sato responded, “Us, as a team, would like to keep working in more games in the Judgment series.”

This statement doesn’t confirm anything, but the first step in getting a new Judgment game is a team willing to create it, so it could very well happen.

In addition to its commercial success, Judgment received positive reviews, with many outlets enjoying its story, detective mechanics, and rendition of Tokyo. We enjoyed it here at PSLS as well.

Sega has also made it really easy to try out with a free demo on the PlayStation Store featuring the game’s prologue. You don’t have much to lose with a free demo!

Despite Sega praising Judgment for its sales in the West, it did not crack the top 20 best-selling games in the United States during the month of release. It would be interesting to see just how many copies it sold to get a better sense of its success. We’d only learn about specific sales figures if the publisher decides to share them, as that information is not public.

Still, congratulations to Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio for their success with Judgment.

So what do you think? Is it likely we’ll see a Judgment followup in the future? Let us know!

[Source: MeriStation]