The second Numskull Presents showcase revealed RICO London, while giving updates on Battle Axe and a few more upcoming games during the broadcast.

RICO London is a stylish first-person shooter, following up the the original 2018 RICO. RICO London now includes co-op and sees players blasting their way through an East End high rise, taking down gangsters in slow-motion. It also adds hostages and a number of other unique elements that set it apart from the original game. The arcade shooter is coming June 2021 to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5,

Check out the RICO London trailer below:

Numskull Presents also showcased a nearly 7-minute deep dive into Battle Axe, the retro-arcade hack’n’slash inspired by adventure games of yore. Battle Axe creator Henk Nieborg and design director Mike Tucker talked characters, co-op, and the high resolution pixel art, plus showed off one of the game’s boss fights.

Battle Axe is coming April 2021 to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will be playable on next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility. You can watch the full deep dive presentation below:

Finally, new trailers for both Iris Fall (February 2021) and Bladed Fury (March 2021) were shown, both coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Iris Fall casts players as Iris, who must solve puzzles using light and shadow. It won Best Visual Art and was nominated for Best Narration at the 2019 Taipei Game Show.

Bladed Fury is a sidescrolling 2D action game based on Chinese history and mythology that follows exiled princess Ji as she goes on a journey to regain her honor after being wrongly accused of killing her father.

In addition, Brigandine – The Legend of Runersia is getting new physical editions for Switch and PS4 in April 2021.

You can watch the full 14-minute Numksull Presents showcase in the video below to see all of the trailers and announcements in one place. There are also a few contests scattered throughout the video, like giveaways for copies of Deadly Premonition Origins signed by SWERY himself. Watch the full broadcast to find out how to win.

Anything from the Numskull Presents February 2021 showcase catch your eye? Let us know in the comments below.