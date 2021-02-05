Following the success of the 2020 debut for Numskull Presents, the publishing arm of Numskull is returning with a second broadcast next week. Set to air on February 12th, the second Numskull Presents stream will showcase a number of 2021 titles for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Steam. These include Battle Axe, Bladed Fury, and new developments on an unannounced game.

PR and Community Manager Neil Flynn said that the show has been adapted following fan feedback from the first showcase, and hopes that viewers will be surprised by the lineup of games being showcased.

We heard the fan feedback from the first Numskull Presents and I think people will be really pleasantly surprised to see the line-up of titles that Numskull Games are bringing in the early part of 2021. We also have new games to show that will certainly please gamers from a wide span of gaming genres. I am really excited to be a part of this thrilling showcase that the team have put together and I’ll be on our social channels to answer any questions people may have after the show!

In addition, viewers of Numskull Presents will get exclusive details on how to win swag, including a Battle Axe Shadow Box Edition signed by the developers and one of three copies of Deadly Premonition Origins on Switch signed by SWERY.

To catch the Numskull Presents live stream on February 12th at 5 PM GMT/12 PM EST/9 AM EST, head over the the Numskull YouTube channel at the designated time. You can subscribe now to be notified when it goes live.

The second edition of #NumskullPresents is coming soon, airing live on YouTube Friday 12th Feb 2021 at 5pm GMT This is our online video showcase for fans of gaming! Especially for the fans of #BattleAxe Subscribe to our YouTube channel to be ready!

https://t.co/tskayMwJ6Z pic.twitter.com/oQvsrG9DcC — Numskull Games (@NumskullGames) February 4, 2021

Are you a fan of Battle Axe? What do you think the unannounced project could be? Make sure you tune into the show next week to find out.