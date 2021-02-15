It Doesn’t Look Like Cyberpunk 2077 Console Sales Are Going Well

We’re approaching the second month since Cyberpunk 2077 was temporarily booted from the PlayStation Store, and while the game has been profitable despite its launch woes, its long-term success is a big question mark, especially since console sales don’t look so hot.

As pointed out by Kotaku, Cyberpunk 2077 barely made it into NPD’s January 2021 top twenty titles, a list which accounts for retail and digital sales across the United States. Considering Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December and the hype surrounding it, this fall came fairly quickly. We already know that most of the game’s sales come from PC, which paints a pretty grim picture for consoles.

Worth noting that CD Projekt RED doesn’t officially share digital sales data with NPD. However, considering PlayStation players don’t have the ability to purchase the game online, we doubt we’d see a world of difference there.

The situation is very similar across the pond in the UK. As reported by Games Industry, Cyberpunk 2077 was nowhere to be found in January 2021’s best-selling boxed games in the country. Meanwhile titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales consistently appear in the top charts.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s performance seems to be a far cry from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s, which continued to set sales records years after release. As for when Cyberpunk 2077 will be back on the PlayStation Store, that’s anybody’s guess right now. CD Projekt RED has said that it’s working with Sony to bring the game back, but we haven’t been given an ETA thus far.

[Source: Kotaku, Games Industry]