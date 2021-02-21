Instead of falling prey to scalpers, those in the market for a PlayStation 5 in India are actively working with a major online marketplace to have ads taken down.

As reported by IGN India, PS5 scalpers took to popular marketplace OLX to sell the consoles. However, users reported the ads en masse, forcing the website to take them down. Scalpers then came up with another trick: they listed the consoles with a regular price tag, only to quote potential buyers a higher price once contacted. Unfortunately for them, Indian buyers weren’t having it. In fact, there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to taking scalpers and scammers down, and it seems to be working wonders.

Interestingly, IGN revealed that some Indian retailers associated with Sony were also involved in price gouging the consoles. Upon contacting Sony’s local operations, the website was told that the company has already taken action against reported retailers, and severed ties with some of them. Sony’s statement to IGN reads:

We have taken serious note of the feedback of our patrons that have been made on our social media handles and reportedly on other platforms. We sincerely expect that the third-party retail partners operate in compliance of the legal frame work of our country and follow ethical business practices. We have ‘zero tolerance policy’ for any practices that are inconsistent to the afore-said. We have taken steps, as deemed appropriate and available with company including but not limited to discontinuing our association with such channel partners.

Meanwhile, scalpers in the West are thriving.

[Source: IGN India]