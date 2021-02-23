Pixel Maniacs has announced that its peculiar multiplayer party racing game, Can’t Drive This, will launch on March 19th for the PlayStation 4 and 5 among other platforms.

Can’t Drive This is billed as a “competitive co-op” split-screen game in which one player controls a monster truck while their partner builds a track for them to drive the truck on. Together, you’ll have to beat other racers online or locally via couch co-op, if that’s your thing. There will be “a gazillion” unlockable parts to customize your vehicles with, and a road editor to build custom tracks.

An official overview is as follows:

Can’t Drive This is a competitive co-op (it’s a thing) multiplayer party racing game. Drive your monster truck WHILE your friend builds the road in front of you! Oh, and don’t go too slow, OR YOU’LL EXPLODE! Like in that Sandra Bullock movie, in which she kinda does the same thing, but on a bus. Also, she doesn’t explode (Spoiler alert). Also, Keanu Reeves was in the movie. Play local face-to-face couch co-op, with your best frenemy! Grab some friends and some controllers, and go destroy those friendships! (We probably should, but do not take responsibility for any damage to your interpersonal relationships.) If you don’t have any friends around, play single-player, or find some random internet-person to play with! Experience the joy of playing Can’t Drive This without that annoying smelly friend next to you. You know the one I’m talking about.

On the PS4 and PS5, Can’t Drive This will be available digitally and on disc both. Check out a trailer below.