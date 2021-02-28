Milestone has announced Hot Wheels Unleashed for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 among other platforms.

In a press release, Mattel’s head of digital gaming Andrew Chan said that the upcoming title will target players of all ages, and given Milestone’s experience in the racing genre, Mattel hopes to turn Hot Wheels into a “compelling console and PC gaming experience.”

“Like many other team members who worked on the game, I’ve been playing with Hot Wheels since I was a child, and today I’m still a hungry Hot Wheels fan and collector,” added Milestone’s Michele Caletti. “This is the reason why we’re all so committed in delivering the purest and most authentic Hot Wheels gameplay experience ever in a videogame. We owe it to the Hot Wheels community and to our inner children.”

Key features are as follows:

Collector or Artist? Both – The most iconic and sought after Hot Wheels™ vehicles are waiting for you. Get ready to make them race at full speed! Stand out in the crowd by setting off your personality with the exclusive livery editor.

– The most iconic and sought after Hot Wheels™ vehicles are waiting for you. Get ready to make them race at full speed! Stand out in the crowd by setting off your personality with the exclusive livery editor. Always Running – Prove your skills by competing in awesome races and get ready for pure fun! Drift, charge the booster and launch yourself into spectacular loops. But be careful! If you’re too slow gravity will do its job.

– Prove your skills by competing in awesome races and get ready for pure fun! Drift, charge the booster and launch yourself into spectacular loops. But be careful! If you’re too slow gravity will do its job. The Bigger the Challenge, The Greater the Glory – Race side by side with your friends in split screen mode for two players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges.

– Race side by side with your friends in split screen mode for two players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. Create the Shape of Your Track Waiting to host your races are enormous interactive environments with their own distinguishing features, where every object can become an integral part of the track. Unleash your creativity with the most exciting track editor ever! Build your track by taking advantage of what surrounds you, and create amazing layouts inside and outside the race course. Bend and stretch the iconic “orange piece”, add loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races. Share your craziest creations online and try those of other players.

Race in Your World – Furnish your own personal room with a huge number of elements that you will collect during your adventure and host the most amazing races inside it.

Hot Wheels Unleashed will release on September 30th.